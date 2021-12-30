Winslow Township

Deer Causes Deadly Crash on AC Expressway

By Rudy Chinchilla

The seats of a Honda sedan can be seen as the vehicle's left side is shorn off following a deadly crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
NBC10

A deer was the cause of a head-on crash on the Atlantic City Expressway that left a driver dead Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 1:46 a.m. when the driver of a Honda Accord heading eastbound struck the deer and veered across the center median and into the westbound lanes near mile marker 39.4 in Winslow Township, New Jersey State Police Department Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Honda struck an oncoming GMC Acadia in a crash that left the Honda totaled and the GMC with major damage to the front end.

The driver of the Honda died while the driver of the GMC was uninjured, Goez said. No one else was involved in the crash.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

marijuana 4 hours ago

Pot Smell Alone Can't Justify Warrantless Search, Pa. High Court Rules

Pennsylvania 4 hours ago

Children Coming From Border Get Attention in Pa. Governor's Race

Police did not immediately identify the victim of the wreck.

This article tagged under:

Winslow TownshipNew JerseyCamden CountyAtlantic City Expressway
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us