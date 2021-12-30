Deer Causes Deadly Crash on AC Expressway

A deer was the cause of a head-on crash on the Atlantic City Expressway that left a driver dead Thursday morning.

The wreck happened around 1:46 a.m. when the driver of a Honda Accord heading eastbound struck the deer and veered across the center median and into the westbound lanes near mile marker 39.4 in Winslow Township, New Jersey State Police Department Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Honda struck an oncoming GMC Acadia in a crash that left the Honda totaled and the GMC with major damage to the front end.

The driver of the Honda died while the driver of the GMC was uninjured, Goez said. No one else was involved in the crash.

Police did not immediately identify the victim of the wreck.