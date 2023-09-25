Officials: Montco man called FBI after killing mother, brother

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County are investigating after a 49-year-old Perkiomen Township man was arrested for shooting and killing his mother and brother on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pennsylvania State Police Captain Gerard B. McShea, Aaron Deshong, has been charged after a double homicide occurred in a home he shared with his mother on the 700 block of Gravel Pike.

Officials said that state troopers responded to that home at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, after Deshong "placed a call to an FBI Threat Assessment Center and indicated that he may have hurt his family members."

According to court documents, during that phone call, Deshong told officials at the FBI Threat Assessment Center that his mother and brother were unable to come to the phone and, when asked if they were unharmed, Deshong said "that's a very good question."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Troopers responding to the property found Deshong in a garage still on the phone with the FBI.

He was detained and, officials said, when responding troopers entered the home, they found the bodies of Deshong's mother, Wanda Deshong, 74, who lived at the home, and his brother, Adam Deshong, 53, of Devon, on the floor of the kitchen after they had both been shot.

Also, Steele said that a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver, registered to Deshong, was found in a basement bedroom closet.

"The revolver had four spent shell casings in the cylinder as well as two live rounds," noted a statement from Steele's office.

Deshong is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

He is awaiting arraignment at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.