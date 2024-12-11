Officials investigate murder of beloved veterinarian in Cherry Hill, NJ  

Officials are investigating the murder of a beloved New Jersey veterinarian.

A witness told NBC10 a neighbor was walking their dog along the 100 block of Sharrowvalle Road in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 10, around 10 a.m. when they discovered a body on the ground. The neighbor screamed and the police were called to the scene.

When police arrived, they found Dr. Michael Anthony unresponsive. The 45-year-old veterinarian and Cherry Hill resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed with NBC10 they were investigating Dr. Anthony’s death as a homicide.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Dr. Anthony was the owner of Haddon Vet, a practice based in Haddon Heights, New Jersey. Those who knew him described him as a lifelong lover of animals who was great at what he did.

“Very friendly and very caring,” Jan Lindquist told NBC10. “He loved the animals. You could just tell he loved what he did.”

While Dr. Anthony’s death is being investigated as a homicide, officials have not yet revealed a cause or information on any suspects.

If you have any information on his death, please call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Daniel Crawford at 856-580-2223 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Frank Kirsch at 856-432-8834.