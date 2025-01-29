Officer shoots driver who fled traffic stop in Wilmington, Del., police say

A police officer shot a driver who fled a traffic stop during a drug investigation in Wilmington, Delaware, officials said.

On Tuesday around 1 p.m., members of the Wilmington Police Department’s Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division were conducting a drug investigation in the area of 10th and Kirkwood streets when they identified a suspect, a 32-year-old man, officials said.

As police tried to pull the man over, he fled in his vehicle and at one point drove on the sidewalk, police said. One of the officers then pulled out his service weapon and opened fire, shooting the suspect once.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition. Charges against him are pending further investigation, police said.

The officer who shot the man was not injured, according to officials.

The Criminal Investigations Division, the Office of Professional Standards and the Delaware Department of Justice are all investigating the incident.