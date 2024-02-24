Officer-involved shooting during domestic incident leaves one man dead in York County, police say

A domestic incident in York County, Pennsylvania led to one man being shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting, police said.

Police said on Friday at 11:17 p.m., state police responded to the 600 block of Colonial Ave in Spring Garden Township after receiving a report of a domestic violence incident in progress.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

It was reported that there was a man on the scene with multiple firearms trying to gain access to the residence, investigators said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said when law enforcement arrived on the scene Payden Sells, 34, had exited the front door of the residence and began shooting in the direction of the officers.

Officers returned fire and fatally struck Sells, police said.

Police said no civilians or officers were injured as a result of the gunfire. One officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

All troopers and officers who discharged their duty weapons will be placed on administrative duty pending a review of the investigation by the York County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing at this time.