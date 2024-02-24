Pennsylvania

Officer-involved shooting during domestic incident leaves one man dead in York County, police say

The incident happened Friday at 11:17 p.m. on the 600 block of Colonial Ave in Spring Garden Township

By Cherise Lynch

A domestic incident in York County, Pennsylvania led to one man being shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting, police said.

Police said on Friday at 11:17 p.m., state police responded to the 600 block of Colonial Ave in Spring Garden Township after receiving a report of a domestic violence incident in progress.

It was reported that there was a man on the scene with multiple firearms trying to gain access to the residence, investigators said.

Police said when law enforcement arrived on the scene Payden Sells, 34, had exited the front door of the residence and began shooting in the direction of the officers.

Officers returned fire and fatally struck Sells, police said.

Police said no civilians or officers were injured as a result of the gunfire. One officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

All troopers and officers who discharged their duty weapons will be placed on administrative duty pending a review of the investigation by the York County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing at this time.

