Officer injured breaking up crowd of hundreds in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after an officer was reportedly injured while trying to disperse a crowd of more than 500 people who had gathered in North Philadelphia, early Sunday, officials said.

According to police, the officer -- who officials have not provided identifying information on -- had responded to the 1300 block of N. Broad Street, as about 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, where hundreds of people were allegedly gathered along with their vehicles.

While working to disperse the crowds, law enforcement officials said, the officer was struck by a vehicle, "causing a break on his ankle."

Officials said the vehicle that struck the officer fled the scene, while he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated.

According to police a "couple of officers sustained injuries" during the incident, but they were all treated and released.

However, this was not the only incident in which police officers worked to disperse crowds overnight, officials said.

Crowds gathered throughout the evening

According to police, on Saturday night, at 8 p.m. officers dispersed a crowd at the 5700 block of Tacony Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Then, a little under an hour later, at 8:50 p.m., police officials said officers responded to the Philadelphia Mills Mall where they worked to disperse another crowd.

And again, at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police officers worked to disperse another crowd at the intersection of Byberry Road and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

There were no injuries reported in these other incidents, officials said.

The police officers' union's reaction

In response to these injuries, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby shared a statement telling Philadelphia's elected officials that the city's curfew "is not working."

"Another violent weekend in Philadelphia and not one word from our elected leaders to address this illegal behavior or lend support for our rank and file police officers. Early this morning, more than 500 people gathered along Broad Street in North Philadelphia and blocked the roadway. Two Philadelphia police officers were injured while dispersing the crowd. One officer suffered a hand injury while a second may have suffered a broken leg. Apparently, the city curfew is not working and time for elected officials to call out this disruptive and illegal behavior," McNesby claimed in a statement. "Rank and file officers are working tirelessly to stay ahead of this crime epidemic without the support of elected leaders. Enough is enough."