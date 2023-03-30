A Chester County police officer faces careless driving charges after investigators say he struck and killed a bicyclist while responding to a report of an erratic driver.

On February 19, shortly after 10 a.m., Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Officer Jason Listmeier was driving north on South High Street in West Goshen, Pennsylvania, in his marked patrol vehicle. Officer Listmeier was responding to a 911 call about an erratic driver on Route 202 at the time.

Officer Listmeier was driving around 50 mph in a 45 mph zone and lost control of his vehicle when he looked down at his work computer, police said. He then struck a guardrail and then crashed into Michael Ghione, a 75-year-old West Chester man who was riding a bicycle, according to investigators.

Officer Listmeier immediately rendered aid to Ghione but he was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said. Officials said he died from multiple blunt impact injuries.

On Thursday, officials announced Officer Listmeier was arrested and charged with careless driving-unintentional death, driving on roadways laned for traffic and overtaking a vehicle on the left.

“This is a tragic incident that deeply affects many people,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “While in the course of his duties, the officer responded to the report of an erratic driver but engaged in careless driving, causing him to strike a guardrail and then strike and kill Mr. Ghione. Although we expect law enforcement to respond urgently to assist others, they still must adhere to our traffic laws to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.”