Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Opens Fire as He Is Carjacked

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer opened fire while becoming a victim of a carjacking overnight.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at South 56th and Pentridge streets in the Kingsessing neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The officer told police investigating that he was parking his silver 2020 Toyota Highlander when a person pointed a gun at him and reached into his pockets to steal his keys, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"During this robbery, point of gun, there was gunfire from the off-duty officer, however we're not sure if the individual ... was shot," Small said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The carjacker crashed into two parked cars while driving off from the scene, investigators said.

The officer wasn't injured, Small said.

Minutes after the carjacking, a young person showed up a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. It wasn't clear if that shooting victim was involved in the carjacking, Small said.

A few hours later and less than 2 miles away, a burned out silver SUV was found in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood. It wasn't immediately known if that was the officer's vehicle.

Internal affairs would investigate the shooting since it involved an officer.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.