Former NJ teacher accused of improper relationship, asked student to send him photos

A former New Jersey teacher who was arrested last year has been indicted for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student, prosecutors announced.

The Office of the Ocean County Prosecutor said on Thursday that Andrew Fantasia, 27, of Beachwood, was indicted by a Grand Jury on the charges of Possession of Child Pornography, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, two counts of Criminal Sexual Contact, and Official Misconduct.

This was all in connection with a series of incidents that occurred between February 2023 and June 2023, in Jackson Township.

An investigation revealed that while Fantasia was employed as a teacher at Carl W. Goetz Middle School and as a club advisor at Jackson Memorial High School, he had inappropriate sexual contact with a student on high school property, according to officials.

Officials said the investigation further revealed that Fantasia requested nude photos from the victim.

On Oct. 25, 2023, detectives and officers executed a court-authorized search warrant at Fantasia’s residence and, as a result, seized multiple electronic devices in Fantasia’s possession, officials said.

At that point and time Fantasia was charged with Aggravated Sexual Contact, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Official Misconduct, according to officials. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officials said a full forensic analysis of Fantasia’s electronic devices revealed nude images of the victim. Then, on Nov. 1, 2023, Fantasia was served with the additional charges of Possession of Child Pornography, as well as a second count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Fantasia has since been released from the Ocean County Jail, according to officials.