Someone stole a donation box from a Catholic church in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night, police said.

According to officials, the incident happened on Saturday night when Our Lady of Consolation church, along the 7000 block of Tulip Street, was left open to the public for an Easter ceremony.

At about 11 p.m., officials said, a volunteer who was in the church and was serving as a deterrent for anyone who might come to the church and take items, left the house of worship.

Officials said the volunteer was to be relieved by another person -- however, that individual did not show up.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to police, a witness arrived at the church at about midnight and saw a donation box there broken and an unknown amount of money had been removed.

Church officials shared images of the broken box online.

There was no forced entry as the church was open to the public at that time, officials said.

According to law enforcement officials, an investigation into this incident is ongoing.