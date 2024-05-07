North Wildwood sets curfew for teens who bring ‘unwanted attention' to themselves

In an effort to cut down on concerns over rowdy teenagers along the beach and boardwalk, officials in North Wildwood, NJ, have approved a 10 p.m. curfew for kids in the community.

During a meeting on Tuesday, City Council for the City of North Wildwood approved an ordinance that would enforce a 10 p.m. curfew for anyone under the age of 18 -- that is, if they are causing issues.

Officials said the move is aimed specifically at teenagers who cause problems, and, at a previous meeting on the ordinance, North Wildwood Police Chief John Stevenson said officers won't be expected to stop young people who aren't creating issues or disturbances.

"It really is targeted at groups of teenagers who are bringing unwanted attention to themselves," North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "That gives the police department a tool to deal with them."

Through the ordinance, anyone under the age of 18 found on the streets of North Wildwood between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Sunday, could receive a warning and be told to go home.

After two warnings, a child's parents could face fines from $250 to up to $1,500 for repeated offenses.

However, there are a number of exemptions to the odeinance and kids who are going to or coming home from work would be exempt from the new rule.

The curfew will take effect on May 15.