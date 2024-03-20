Flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the clubhouse of a 55-plus community in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.

Firefighters could be seen pouring water onto the fire at the community center at the Village of Neshaminy Falls off Stump and Horsham roads in North Wales, Pennsylvania.

There were no reports of injuries, county dispatchers said.

The fire continued to smoke as the sun began to rise. However, by 7:10 a.m., most of the flames appeared to be extinguished.

This story is developing and will be update.