Man shot in head, killed near North Philly day care

A man was found shot in the head and dead on the sidewalk near a North Philadelphia day care midday Monday.

Officers responded to North 26th Street, near West Hagert Street around 11:40 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

They found a man -- believed to be in his late 40s -- on the sidewalk bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head, police said. Medics pronounced the man dead just minutes later.

The body was found less than a block from a nearby day care center. There were no reports of anyone else being injured.

The year-to-date homicide total in the city as of Monday morning was at 34, according to Philadelphia police data. That homicide total is down about 29% from last year and the lowest at this point in the year since 2018.