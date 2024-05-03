A man is dead after a fire destroyed a home in North Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 2400 block of 17th Street and were able to get the fire under control.

Officials confirmed that a 65-year-old man was killed in the fire.

Skyforce10 was over the scene on Friday afternoon where firefighters could be seen entering a house. The windows of the house appeared to be destroyed by damage from the fire.