Philadelphia

House fire in North Philly leaves man dead, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead after a fire destroyed a home in North Philadelphia on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters were called to a home on the 2400 block of 17th Street and were able to get the fire under control.

Léelo en español aquí

Officials confirmed that a 65-year-old man was killed in the fire.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Skyforce10 was over the scene on Friday afternoon where firefighters could be seen entering a house. The windows of the house appeared to be destroyed by damage from the fire.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us