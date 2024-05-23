Police search for suspect in deadly Norristown hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for a driver who they say struck and killed a man in Norristown before fleeing the scene.

On Sunday, May 19, around 10:45 p.m., Brian Clark, 57, of Norristown, was struck by a vehicle on the 300 block of West Main Street. Police responded to the scene and found Clark suffering from multiple injuries and in cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Norristown Police and Montgomery County detectives obtained surveillance video showing a dark-colored SUV with a non-functioning headlight and damage to the windshield consistent with striking a pedestrian, investigators said. On Monday, May 20, Norristown Police located a black Hyundai Santa Fe on East Wood Street.

The vehicle was covered with a sheet to cover the damage to its left front end and windshield, investigators said. Police also found human hair within the damaged windshield. Detectives also located surveillance video that showed two men exiting the damaged Santa Fe and returning to cover up the vehicle with a sheet, investigators said.

Detectives located the passenger of the vehicle and identified the driver as 26-year-old Jean Carlos Emeraldas Cruz of Norristown. Investigators said Cruz was driving the Santa Fe eastbound on Main Street on May 19 when he struck Clark and then fled at a high speed down Main Street before turning on Markley Street.

Cruz and his passenger then returned to the crash scene on foot and spotted detectives investigating, police said. Cruz then fled the scene, according to investigators.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cruz on May 23. He is described as a man standing 5-foot-6 and weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

L to R: A photo of Jean Carlos Emeraldas Cruz, surveillance photo of the hit-and-run

If you have any information on Cruz’ whereabouts, please call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.