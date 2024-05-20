Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Main Street in Norristown

Law enforcement officials in Norristown are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a person as they attempted to cross Main Street on Sunday night.

According to police, a pedestrian -- who officials have provided no further information on -- was killed sometime before 11 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle in the roadway near the intersection of Main and Astor streets in Norristown.

Ryan Clark, who owns a business in the area, said the incident was caught on his security camera footage.

"It was a very high-impact collision," he told NBC10 on Monday. "They were flown into the air, they landed and they were dead upon impact."

Contacted Monday, officials declined to provide further information as they are working to notify the victim's next of kin.

On Monday afternoon, law enforcement officials in Norristown said they have recovered what is believed to be the striking vehicle.

An investigation into the incident, police officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.