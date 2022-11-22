A New Jersey man died as a driver crashed his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, authorities said.

A 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the Hingham store’s plate glass window and struck people Monday morning. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, New Jersey. Bradley was working at the time, Apple said in a statement.

It its statement, Apple said it was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

Bradley Rein, 53, will be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle after an investigation by state and local police into the crash southeast of Boston, the Plymouth County district attorney's office said.

Rein was arrested Monday night and is to be arraigned in district court in Hingham, the district attorney's office said in a statement. It was unclear yet whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The storefront window showed a gaping hole as first responders worked at the scene of the crash. The store had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

In total, 19 other people were hurt in the incident and have been fighting to recover in hospitals, reported NBC Boston. Multiple patients have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries, according to South Shore Hospital officials.