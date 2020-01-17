The body of a woman missing since 2014 was found inside a vehicle submerged in the Salem River in southern New Jersey, authorities confirmed Friday.

Smallwood, who would have been 52, was found by diver contractors doing work in the river, which is a tributary to the Delaware River in Salem County, New Jersey.

She disappeared Jan. 27, 2014, from Cherry Hill in Camden County, according to the FBI missing persons flyer.

Later that same morning, Smallwood's "cell phone recorded a ping" in Clayton, New Jersey," the flyer said.

"Since that time there has been no activity from the victim, to include her credit/debit cards," it said.

State police confirmed Smallwood's body was in the vehicle first discovered by the divers on Thursday. Troopers declined to provide any more details, including cause of death.