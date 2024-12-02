NJ Transit

NJ Transit rail passengers facing delays into New York as workweek begins; Amtrak service suspended

By NBC New York Staff

NJ Transit rail passengers heading into or out of Penn Station New York are facing delays of up to an hour Monday morning.

The railroad said the delays are due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near Newark Penn Station.

Midtown Direct service into New York is being diverted to Hoboken. North Jersey Coast Line and Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions.

NJ Transit rail tickets are being cross-honored by PATH at the Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street-NY stations. NJ Transit and private carrier buses are also honoring rail tickets.

See full alternate, back-up and contingency plans from NJ Transit here.

Amtrak service suspended between Philadelphia and New York

Amtrak service is also suspended between New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) due to the "overhead wire damage." Amtrak said.

On social media, Amtrak said service was expected to be restored around 12 p.m.

