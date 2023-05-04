NJ Teacher's Aide Charged for Having Sexual Relationship With Student for Years

A Riverside High School teacher’s aide has been charged after it was discovered that she had a sexual relationship with a student.

On Wednesday, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Michelle Jacoby, 27. She has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the BCPO.

Jacoby was arrested Tuesday night and released the following day after an appearance in Superior Court, officials said.

The prosecutor’s office received information on Tuesday that a male student had disclosed that he was involved in a sexual relationship with Jacoby, that has since ended, to a teacher.

An investigation revealed that the relationship took place over a two-year period and involved multiple encounters that took place at Jacoby’s home beginning when the student was a freshman, according to officials.

Jacoby, of Riverside, who also served as the Riverside High School marching band director, has been suspended, according to the Riverside Superintendent Michael Adams.

Authorities are withholding the student’s age and other details to protect their identity.

“The safety of our students and staff is absolutely paramount,” Adams said in a statement to the school community. “Therefore, I want to assure you that based on the information shared with me regarding this specific allegation from a few years ago, there is no current safety concern for our staff or students. The School District will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities regarding this situation and will continue to provide the appropriate support/training for our staff and students.”