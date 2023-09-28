A teacher from New Jersey was arrested on Tuesday after law enforcement found evidence of child sexual abuse material offenses in his home, according to officials in Camden County.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office High Tech Crimes Unit, the Haddon Township Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations were working off a search warrant for the home of David Checcio of Haddon Township when they discovered the child pornography, officials said.

The 53-year-old was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child as it relates to the possession of child sexual abuse materials, according to officials.

Checcio was a teacher at Cumberland Regional High School in Cumberland County, New Jersey.

"We were further assured that none of our Cumberland Regional students were involved in this case whatsoever. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement regarding this investigation and have taken all necessary measures to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our students," the district's superintendent said in a statement to NBC10.