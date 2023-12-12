When it comes to holiday gifts, inflation is unfortunately being a Grinch this year.

More families need help getting toys for their kids, and there's a shortage of toy donations. The Salvation Army in Camden, New Jersey, told us how our community can help.

More than 1,700 families have applied to receive toys this year. It's a number that greater than ever before.

The Salvation Army is hoping they have enough to help all of them.

"Everybody knows and feels that, first all - the inflation, everything just costs more money," Camden Kroc Center administrator Lola Sanches told NBC10. "It takes an army to come together and to be able to provide people just a little bit of hope."

That is why the need for donations is greater too.

"I have to work, I have to ask for help from dad, and it can get hard - but I don't know how, but I make it through. I make it through, thank God," mom of six, Elyssa Sondrini, said. She's about to be a mom of seven.

Like many parents this holiday, 'tis the season for her to play Santa for her kids.

Sondrini went to the Salvation Army in Camden on Tuesday where it's a full shopping spree of donated toys, stocking stuffers and even wrapper paper and tape.

"I love when my kids is unwrapping them presents and they're so surprised and shocked," Sondrini said.

No matter the financial circumstance, the best gift for many parents is seeing their kids' faces on Christmas Day.

So, the Salvation Army is asking for your help.

Over the next four days, people are invited to donate any new toys. You can drop them off in person at the Kroc Center or donate online at their website.

If you need help choosing what toys to donate, we have a list of the best gift ideas for kids of all ages.