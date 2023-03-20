NJ Police Seek to Identify Man in Sexual Assault Case

Police in Cumberland County, New Jersey are seeking help from the public to identify a man sought in connection with a sexual assault that occurred last week.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 14, at a property along the 1000 block of North Street in Millville.

Officials described the man as short in stature.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millville Police Detective John Butschky at 856-362-0022 or Detective Ashley Cornwall at 856-332-5513.

Anyone wishing to submit an anonymous tip may do so at CCPO.TIPS online.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.