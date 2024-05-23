New Jersey

NJ man indicted in mom's murder

Sean Daly, 53, is accused of killing Melba Daly, 74, in Mays Landing on March 20, 2024

By NBC10 Staff

Close Up Shot Focused on Yellow Tape Showing Text Police Line Do Not Cross. Restricted Area of a Crime Scene. Bokeh Background with Flickering Siren Lights. Forensics Team Working on a Case
Getty Images

A New Jersey man is accused of killing his 74-year-old mother earlier this year, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Sean Daly was indicted on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in the March 20 killing of his Melba Daly, the prosecutor's office said Thursday.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Prosecutors said that Hamilton Township Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 6300 block of Quinn Avenue in Mays Landing to find Melba Daly dead in a home.

An investigation led to the arrest of the victim’s son, Sean Daly, 53, also from Mays Landing, prosecutors said. He was jailed and it's unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us