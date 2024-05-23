A New Jersey man is accused of killing his 74-year-old mother earlier this year, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Sean Daly was indicted on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in the March 20 killing of his Melba Daly, the prosecutor's office said Thursday.

Prosecutors said that Hamilton Township Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 6300 block of Quinn Avenue in Mays Landing to find Melba Daly dead in a home.

An investigation led to the arrest of the victim’s son, Sean Daly, 53, also from Mays Landing, prosecutors said. He was jailed and it's unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

