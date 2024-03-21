New Jersey

Man accused of murdering mother in South Jersey home

By Cherise Lynch

Police block a road on an emergency scene.
Getty Images

A South Jersey man is accused of killing his mother Wednesday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Prosecutors said that at 11:38 a.m., the Hamilton Township Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 6300 block of Quinn Avenue in Mays Landing.

Upon arrival, officials said officers found a woman dead inside of the residence. She was later identified as Melba Daly, 74, from Mays Landing.

An investigation led to the arrest of the victim’s son, Sean Daly, 53, also from Mays Landing, prosecutors said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said Daly was charged with murder and weapons offenses.

According to prosecutors, Daly is in law enforcement custody pending a detention hearing. This incident is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Phillies news 2 hours ago

Phillies partner with Comcast Spectacor on development plans for Sports Complex

The Lineup 5 hours ago

Battleship NJ to embark on historic journey: The Lineup

Officials ask that anyone with information regarding this incident or other serious crimes call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and CourtsAtlantic CountyMays Landing
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us