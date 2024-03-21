Man accused of murdering mother in South Jersey home

A South Jersey man is accused of killing his mother Wednesday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Prosecutors said that at 11:38 a.m., the Hamilton Township Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 6300 block of Quinn Avenue in Mays Landing.

Upon arrival, officials said officers found a woman dead inside of the residence. She was later identified as Melba Daly, 74, from Mays Landing.

An investigation led to the arrest of the victim’s son, Sean Daly, 53, also from Mays Landing, prosecutors said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials said Daly was charged with murder and weapons offenses.

According to prosecutors, Daly is in law enforcement custody pending a detention hearing. This incident is currently being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Unit and the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Mays Landing Man Charged and Arrested in Homicide of His Mother https://t.co/YiV8NlcriE via @LinkedIn — ACPO (@ACProsecutor) March 21, 2024

Officials ask that anyone with information regarding this incident or other serious crimes call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com.