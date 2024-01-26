New Jersey

NJ man charged with killing his father following argument, prosecutors say

The incident happened at a residence on Twin Rivers Drive North around 7 a.m. on Thursday

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with his father's death, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said East Windsor police responded to a residence on Twin Rivers Drive North around 7
a.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of an unconscious male

Upon arrival, prosecutors said officers found 58-year-old Edgar Chavarria, on the kitchen floor bleeding
from the head and face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation officials learned that the father and son, Yu Chavarria, got into a verbal argument that morning and it turned physical, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Yu hit his father in the face multiple times with his fist and then once with his head.

Yu has been charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, according to the prosecutor's office.

