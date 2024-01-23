Person, dog killed in house fire in Ewing Township, NJ

A person and a dog have died after a house fire in New Jersey on Tuesday, officials said.

The Ewing Police Department were called to a home on Boone Avenue just after 7 p.m. and found the building on fire, according to police.

Officers responding to the scene tried to break into the home but couldn't because of the heavy smoke and heat, police explained.

Several fire departments then arrived to the house and were able to get the fire under control quickly thereafter, officials said.

Once crews were able to go into the house, they found an adult and a dog who were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Police said the victim will not be identified while the family is notified.

At this time officials do not know the origin or cause of the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Ewing Police Department Detective Bureau and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.