New Jersey

Person, dog killed in house fire in Ewing Township, NJ

By Emily Rose Grassi

A home is burned after a fire as crews examine the damage.
NBC10 Philadelphia

A person and a dog have died after a house fire in New Jersey on Tuesday, officials said.

The Ewing Police Department were called to a home on Boone Avenue just after 7 p.m. and found the building on fire, according to police.

Léelo en español aquí.

Officers responding to the scene tried to break into the home but couldn't because of the heavy smoke and heat, police explained.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Several fire departments then arrived to the house and were able to get the fire under control quickly thereafter, officials said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Once crews were able to go into the house, they found an adult and a dog who were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Taylor Swift 9 hours ago

Mom of the little girl Jason Kelce lifted shares what Taylor Swift did when she saw her daughter

Pennsylvania 3 hours ago

‘We all need to be like Donnie,' Delco sheriff deputy hopes her story inspires others to do more kind gestures

Police said the victim will not be identified while the family is notified.

At this time officials do not know the origin or cause of the fire.

The fire is under investigation by the Ewing Police Department Detective Bureau and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyfatal fire
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us