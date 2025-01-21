A 35-year-old Egg Harbor City, New Jersey man has pleaded guilty, officials said, to aggravated manslaughter charges in the shooting death of another man who was shot and killed on the Atlantic City boardwalk in 2023.

According to police, 35-year-old Jahlil Boston, of Egg Harbor City, has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter charges for his role in the March, 18, 2023, death of Eric Wynn, 34, who was shot and killed outside a Johnny Rockets restaurant on the Atlantic City boardwalk.

Along with this plea, officials said, Boston also agreed to serve 28 years in prison.

In this incident, police claim, surveillance images captured the shooting and, shortly after the slaying occurred, Boston was apprehended a few blocks away.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

When he was arrested, officials said that Boston was in possession of the gun used in the killing.

Boston is currently incarcerated and he will officially be sentenced on March 12, law enforcement officials said.