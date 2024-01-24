New Jersey

NJ Gov. Murphy mourns the death of a sheriff who had 40 years in law enforcement

By The Associated Press

Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

A New Jersey sheriff who was in law enforcement for more than 40 years has died, but details of his death have not been officially revealed.

Richard Berdnik, who served as Passaic County’s sheriff since 2014 and worked as a Clifton police officer before that, died on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy's office said in an emailed statement.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic loss of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik. For more than four decades, Sheriff Berdnik courageously served the people of New Jersey,” Murphy said.

Various news outlets reported that Berdnik died in a restaurant in Clifton, New Jersey. News video taken from outside the restaurant showed more than half a dozen police vehicles and police tape blocking the eatery's parking lot.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

His death shocked officials who had known him for years.

New Jersey 2 hours ago

New Jersey Supreme Court rules against Ocean casino in COVID business interruption case

New Jersey 2 hours ago

NJ OKs two new offshore wind farms that would be farther from shore and beachgoers' view

“I am still processing this and waiting to learn more details,” Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. said in an emailed statement. "I cannot believe this right now.”

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office also confirmed Berdnik’s death, but didn’t release any details. An investigation is underway, according to an emailed statement.

Berdnik’s office recently announced it would have to lay off more than two dozen officers because of the closure of a jail in the county, NorthJersey.com reported.

Berdnik was married and had four adult children.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGovernor Phil Murphy
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us