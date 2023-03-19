NJ Driver Dies After Car Exits Roadway, Enters Water

First responders in Hamilton Township, New Jersey responded to a deadly crash along I-295 on Sunday morning.

According to officials, a crash happened at about 7:45 a.m., when a vehicle exited the roadway along I-295 at exit 63, and entered the water.

On Sunday morning, the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters shared images of the scene at the incident on social media.

Officials said that, after the car exited the roadway, it turned onto its side in the water. Crews worked for about three hours to remove the driver from the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials have not released any information yet on the identity of the driver who died in this crash, nor has there been any information released on what may have caused this car to exit the roadway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information is made available.