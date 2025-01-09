NJ volunteers with American Red Cross head to California for wildfire relief

Four volunteers with the American Red Cross based in New Jersey will be going to California to assist with the wildfire relief efforts.

Léelo en español aquí

The four volunteers will travel to California on Thursday, Jan. 9 and will help with providing food, shelter and health services to those impacted by the fires.

Wildfires have ravaged some of the most picturesque neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area and continued to grow Wednesday as fire crews battled three major out-of-control blazes that killed at least five people.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

More than 1,000 structures, mostly homes, have been destroyed, and more than 130,000 people are under evacuation orders in the metropolitan area, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, a number that continues to shift as new fires erupt.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said firefighters from across California and elsewhere had arrived to help along with air operations that were dousing flames. She warned they still faced “erratic winds,” though not of hurricane force like Tuesday evening, when much of the destruction occurred.