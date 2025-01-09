New Jersey

NJ volunteers with American Red Cross head to California for wildfire relief

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 8: A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire while it burns homes at Pacific Coast Highway amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire has grown to more than 2900-acres and is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Four volunteers with the American Red Cross based in New Jersey will be going to California to assist with the wildfire relief efforts.

Léelo en español aquí

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The four volunteers will travel to California on Thursday, Jan. 9 and will help with providing food, shelter and health services to those impacted by the fires.

Wildfires have ravaged some of the most picturesque neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area and continued to grow Wednesday as fire crews battled three major out-of-control blazes that killed at least five people.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Wildfires 10 hours ago

Live updates: Wildfires rage through Southern California

California Wildfires 6 hours ago

How you can help those affected by the California wildfires

California Wildfires 4 hours ago

‘Our worst fear happened': Stories from those impacted by the California fires

More than 1,000 structures, mostly homes, have been destroyed, and more than 130,000 people are under evacuation orders in the metropolitan area, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, a number that continues to shift as new fires erupt.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said firefighters from across California and elsewhere had arrived to help along with air operations that were dousing flames. She warned they still faced “erratic winds,” though not of hurricane force like Tuesday evening, when much of the destruction occurred.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCaliforniaCalifornia Wildfires
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us