For the second day in a row, residents in Bucks County are being asked by law enforcement officials to shelter in place due to police activity.

On Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m., the Newtown Police Department posted an alert on social media telling residents in the Headley development area of the township -- near the intersection of Newtown-Yardley Road and Headley Dr. -- that they were to shelter in place and traffic should avoid the area.

Just before 9:30 a.m., law enforcement officials told NBC10's Siobhan McGirl that officers responded to a domestic incident earlier that morning that quickly evolved into a barricade situation.

By about 10 a.m., the man was taken into police custody without incident and the shelter in place order was lifted.

After the situation was under control, Chief John Hearn of the Newtown Police Department told NBC10 the police were met with a female victim when they arrived on scene, who told police that she was physically assaulted.

He said the incident happened along the unit block of Independence Place in Headley Court.

"We secured the property, notified our SWAT units and tried to engage with the gentleman for his surrender," said Hearn.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

During the situation, police have took precautions to evacuate homes in the area.

Officials have not yet provided the man's identity but, Hearn said that officials do expect to charge him in response to this incident.

Just one day ago, on Saturday, residents in Falls Township, also in Bucks County, were told to shelter in place when a 26-year-old man, allegedly, killed his stepmother, sister and the mother of his children in a spree through Levittown.

That incident ended when the man, Andre Gordon, was arrested after, police said, he took hostages at a home in Trenton, NJ.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.