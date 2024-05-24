A woman from New Jersey has been arrested after police said she used a baseball bat to beat a child.

Egg Harbor Township Police said on Wednesday at 9:27 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the Cardiff section of the township following a report of an injured child.

Upon arrival, police said officers found that a child had suffered "significant injuries" as a result of being struck several times with a bat.

The child was transported to the hospital by the Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad to be treated, police said.

Police said officers on scene arrested Muddasra Afzal, 31, of Egg Harbor Township.

Afzal has been charged with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose and child abuse. She is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

Police did not release the age of the child or the child's relationship to Afzal.