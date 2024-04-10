Caught on camera: Sheep on the run corralled by Cape May County police officers

A family at the Jersey Shore is grateful to local police officers who sprang into action to help herd a flock of runaway sheep.

They're safely contained and no longer on the lam.

"My sheep had got a little too curious," owner Stephanie Wiscott said.

It was an unusual sight for Lower Township residents along the busy Breakwater Road on Tuesday morning.

"We got a call from dispatch saying that there was a herd of sheep in the roadway," patrol officer Patrick Aiken told NBC10.

The flock of nine sheep belongs to Stephanie Wiscott and her family. Luckily, the sheep didn't wander too far.

Officers Patrick Aiken, Kyle Boyle and Bill Omrod took up the task of herding them back to their home.

"They cooperated the whole time. I think we pretty much just followed them back to make sure they were safe," officer Aiken said. "They didn't get into the roadway and cause any problems or get hurt."

The four adults and five lambs had been allowed to roam outside their pen because their pasture is flooded from the recent rain storms.

"They've been pretty free-ranging for the last couple of days, and they've never left the property," Wiscott explained.

The family's property is completely surrounded by woods except for one spot which is of course how the sheep managed to find their way out and made their exit.

"They're in timeout. They are not allowed to roam free anymore," Wiscott said.

The sheep's safe return came with affection and a fuzzy photo shoot with some humor.

"When someone called 911 and said there's a herd of sheep in the middle of the road, we thought someone looked at the sun too long," one officer joked.

Stephanie's children are homeschooled and the sheep are part of their learning process. Tuesday's little adventure led to a new lesson.

"We learned that we had to watch the sheep outside. We can't just let them go by themselves," the girls said.

A flock that high-tailed it back home thanks to some corralling by the cops.