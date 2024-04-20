WATCH: Road rage incident in NJ ends with man body slammed to the ground

An apparent road rage incident was caught on camera in New Jersey.

According to The Lakewood Scoop, the incident happened Friday morning in Brick Township, Ocean County.

The video shows a couple of people getting out of their cars, then a man picks another man up and slams him to the ground.

Other witnesses stepped in to break things up. It is not clear what led up to this moment or if anyone was hurt.