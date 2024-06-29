New Jersey middle school teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

A New Jersey middle school teacher has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Monmouth County prosecutors announced 43-year-old Allison Havemann-Niedrach - a teacher at Freehold Intermediate School - has been charged with one count of first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault and one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Officials said an investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and members of the Freehold Borough Police Department revealed that the alleged relationship began earlier this year.

An intermediate school teacher has been arrested and criminally charged for having a sexual relationship with a student, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Saturday. https://t.co/bffXKIvpjM — Monmouth County Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) June 29, 2024

Havemann-Niedrach was arrested without incident earlier this week and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, officials said. She will remain incarcerated pending a first appearance and detention hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Officials ask that anyone with information about Havemann-Niedrach’s activities to contact MCPO Detective Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443.