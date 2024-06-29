New Jersey

New Jersey middle school teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

By Cherise Lynch

A New Jersey middle school teacher has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Monmouth County prosecutors announced 43-year-old Allison Havemann-Niedrach - a teacher at Freehold Intermediate School - has been charged with one count of first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault and one count of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Officials said an investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and members of the Freehold Borough Police Department revealed that the alleged relationship began earlier this year.

Havemann-Niedrach was arrested without incident earlier this week and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, officials said. She will remain incarcerated pending a first appearance and detention hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Officials ask that anyone with information about Havemann-Niedrach’s activities to contact MCPO Detective Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443.

