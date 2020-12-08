bear hunt

Hunters Kill 22 Bears as 2nd Segment of NJ's Black Bear Hunt Gets Underway

By The Associated Press

Hunters killed 22 bears during the first day of the second segment of New Jersey's annual black bear hunt, the state said.

The second segment of the hunt resumed Monday, with hunters in parts of eight counties using firearms.

The second segment of the hunt runs until Saturday. However, the season will be extended by four days if the bear harvest “does not meet a minimum of 20% of bears tagged.”

Hunters used archery to bag 62 bruins on the first day of the hunt's first segment in October.

They killed 336 bears with archery and muzzleloaders during the first segment between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17. Most of the bruins were bagged in Sussex County.

Bear hunting also is permitted in parts of Morris, Warren, Passaic, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties.

