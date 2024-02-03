New Jersey acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting patient, prosecutors say

An acupuncture doctor who practiced out of Matawan, New Jersey is accused of sexually assaulting a patient, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Dr. Jeng K. Kuan, 57 of Matawan has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, officials said.

Prosecutors said on Jan. 25, the Matawan Police Department received a report regarding the sexual assault of a woman who recently had an acupuncture appointment with Kuan at the Prosperity Health Center located at 952 State Highway 34.

After an investigation, officials said the Matawan Police Department arrested Kuan without incident on Feb. 1.

According to the prosecutor's office, Kuan is currently being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court on Feb. 7.

Investigators are now seeking additional information about Kaun's activities. Anyone who has information is asked to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joseph Mason at 800-533-7443 or Matawan Police Department Detective Michael Denino at 732-290-2038.

If you would like to remain anonymous you can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip line at 1-800-671-4400, you can also call 800-671-4400, or download the free P3 Tips mobile app, or submit a tip on the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.