New Construction Projects Can Begin in Philadelphia, Mayor Orders

Exterior construction projects that have been approved by the City of Philadelphia since March 20 may begin now, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday.

Projects that received approval on or after March 20 previously were not allowed to begin, but that halt was lifted in an order Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley signed May 26.

About a month earlier, on April 29, construction projects that had begun or had received approval prior to March 20 had been allowed to resume, with strict adherence to state and federal COVID-19 health guidelines.

A restriction on interior residential construction work remains in effect. Only emergency repairs are currently allowed to be done inside homes in Philadelphia.

Appeals to the city Licenses and Inspections Review Board are also now beginning to be processed, according to the updated order.

However, the city has not yet established a timeline for a full reopening of the Department of Licenses and Inspections or its appeals board, officials said.