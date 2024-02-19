Police in Bucks County joined the Bucks County SPCA in busting an active cockfight in Doylestown on Sunday.

According to a statement on the incident from the Bucks County SPCA, officers from the Plumstead Township Police Department raided a property along the 1000 block of N. Easton Road in Doylestown on Sunday afternoon, where they found about 25 people attending an in-progress cockfight at a ring built inside a two-car garage.

The crowd immediately scattered, the statement said, but officers apprehended one man, Cesar Cordova-Morales, 21, of Oxford.

According to the statement, Cordiva-Morales, allegedly, "was carrying a satchel containing several bottles of steroids, cutting instruments, string, artificial metal spurs, spur covers, and other items commonly used in cockfighting."

He has been charged with animal fighting offenses and he is being held in custody at the Bucks County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Shortly after Cordova-Morales' arrest, officials with the Bucks County SPCA arrived to find two roosters -- bloodied from the recent fight -- loose and roaming the area.

Bucks County SPCA officials said they also discovered 44 additional roosters, hens, and pullets kept in cages and small boxes in and around the garage, along with two more who were recovered from a locked vehicle in the driveway.

Also, officials said that they found four recently deceased roosters were in a barrel behind the garage on the property.

“It is hard to believe that people can be so cruel as to raise and fight animals to the death for amusement and personal gain,” said BCSPCA executive director Linda Reider in a statement. “We will remain tireless in our efforts to bring those responsible to justice while we care for these injured and abused animals.”

According to the Bucks County SPCA, the caged animals had no food, inadequate shelter, and frozen water bowls. Also, they said many of the roosters had had their combs and wattles cut off, a common practice with birds used for fighting.

Other roosters were found to have injuries and deep puncture wounds likely the result of fighting, the Bucks County SPCA said.

Officials also said that an investigation of the property turned up razor sharp metal blades or spurs that are typically tied to the rooster’s legs to inflict maximum harm on their opponents.

Also, the Bucks County SPCA said that there are charges pending against the residents of the property and those that were in attendance on Sunday.

Animal rescuers relocated all 49 animals by early Sunday evening, and the Bucks County SPCA said that each now has "a safe individual space without threat of harm."

Officials noted that the community can donate to BCSPCA’s Animal Relief Fund if they would like to help provide for their care.

Anyone with information about this case, or any possible case of cruelty and neglect in Bucks County, should report what they know at 844-SPCA-Tip (844-772-2847) or send an email to reportcruelty@buckscountyspca.org.