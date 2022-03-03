Nearly 1 Million Aging NJ E-ZPass Transponders to Be Replaced

If your New Jersey E-ZPass transponder isn’t working properly anymore, you may be in line to receive one of nearly 1 million free replacements by the end of 2022 as part of an effort to swap out the aging toll collection units.

The average life of the transponders is 8-10 years, and as the old units near the end of their battery life, drivers will be eligible to get a replacement in the mail, the Delaware River Port Authority said in a press release. Some 920,000 transponders are set to be replaced by the end of the year.

"These transponders are nearly a decade old, and we are taking a proactive approach in replacing these units before they stop working properly,” DRPA Chief Financial Officer James White said in a written statement.

He added that nearly 47,000 of the nearly 1 million transponders approaching the end of their battery life belong to drivers crossing DRPA bridges.

By attaching the transponder to their vehicle, drivers can use the E-ZPass to pay tolls electronically rather than having to stop at toll booths. The new ones should last more than a decade, according to the port authority.

The replacement transponders will be mailed directly to the address of the E-ZPass account holder, the DRPA said. The replacement kit will include a return, postage paid envelope to return old transponders.

Accounts that are inactive for 12 months or more, however, will not be swapped, the DRPA said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Current E-ZPass account holders with questions about their account can call 1-888-AUTO-TOLL (288-6865) or visit the NJ E-ZPass Customer Service Center located at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Camden, New Jersey, the agency added.