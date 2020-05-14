NBC10 and Telemundo62 award Project Innovation grants to six local nonprofits

PHILADELPHIA – (May 14, 2020) – NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation today announced a total of $225,000 in Project Innovations grants will be presented to six organizations that are using innovation to tackle everyday problems and urgent COVID-19 needs in the community. The non-profit organizations selected as Project Innovation 2020 grant recipients all exhibited flexibility with their programming and will use their funding to deliver services and programs that address the needs of those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

This year, a total of $2.475 million in Project Innovation grants have been awarded to not-profit organizations in 11 markets, including the Greater Philadelphia market.

“As we all battle the coronavirus pandemic, addressing the needs of our communities and helping those who are most affected by COVID-19 is not only the right thing to do; it is vital," said Ric Harris, president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62. “We are proud to support these six, local non-profits that are using innovation in their programming to tackle everyday problems and urgent COVID-19 needs in our communities.”

Local Project Innovation 2020 grant recipients include:

BROAD STREET MINISTRY – $45,000

Broad Street Ministry (BSM) has joined forces with Project Home, Prevention Point Philadelphia, and the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Homeless Services to launch the citywide hunger initiative, “Step Up to the Plate.” The program is serving 2,500 individuals who face food insecurity and homelessness each day. The organization plans to use its Project Innovation grant funding to continue providing outdoor food service through various hubs throughout the city, and help individuals get access to coronavirus screening and testing, and housing for those who test positive for COVID-19. The grant funding will also be used towards BSM's Hospitality Collaborative programming that has continued to provide mail, benefits access, housing support, and case management throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

CATHOLIC YOUTH ORGANIZATION OF MERCER COUNTY – $45,000

Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) is partnering with Capital Area YMCA to provide 300 daily grab & go lunches at both Broad & East State sites. CYO is also working with Arm in Arm in providing additional larger food giveaways for families and continues to operate the food pantry at Hamilton Township's Bromley Community Center. In the past month alone, the organization has registered about 25 new families in need of supplemental food.

COMMUNITY VOLUNTEERS IN MEDICINE – $45,000

Community Volunteers in Medicine provides free medical and dental care, behavioral health services, and medications to more than 4,000 low-income, uninsured people each year. Community Volunteers in Medicine Inc. is a community health center, continuing to provide medical care to their patients via telemedicine, perform emergency dental procedures and dispense medicine using revised procedures.

LA COMUNIDAD HISPANA – $20,000

La Comunidad Hispana, Inc. provides services to a low-income population that helps address important issues such as lack of transportation, language barriers, and unemployment. Their workforce development program has compiled a portfolio of employer relationships so that members of the Social Assistance team are able to search their database of job openings and assist clients with applying for positions. LCH also holds GED classes for adult learners to help them qualify for better employment.

SENIOR COMMUNITY SERVICES, INC. – $25,000

Senior Community Services, Inc. works with people who are vulnerable and elderly and is adapting its services in order to limit exposure to COVID-19. SCS center directors and care managers in Delaware County are checking in on everyone who receives regular services and offering meals and other resources. The organization is also continuing to support individuals by phone and offering access to classes and seminars via social media, with video content available on Facebook and YouTube.

TRELLIS FOR TOMORROW – $45,000

Trellis’ gardens provide more than 30,000 pounds of organic vegetables for food insecure individuals and households each year. In March, it quickly adapted its programs to respond to COVID-19 by expanding its gardens and fast tracking its spring plantings to maximize the fresh produce it can produce for the community this summer. Trellis also immediately transitioned to virtual learning for its Youth Environmental Stewardship and Youth Seed Enterprise programs to support its teen participants in developing skills they need to be leaders in their communities during this crisis.

Project Innovation applications opened on January 11 and closed on February 15. The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC/Telemundo owned stations reviewed applications virtually beginning March 2020. Applications were evaluated to determine groups’ ability to advance their communities in the areas of storytelling, community engagement, culture of inclusion and youth education, as well as their preparedness and capacity to deliver quality programming that meets the pressing needs that have developed in their communities during this unprecedented time.

Project Innovation 2020 grants were presented to eligible non-profit organizations in select markets including New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

For a list of all Project Innovation 2020 winners, click here. Follow on social at @NBCUFoundation and #ProjectInnovation.