‘Ask the Mayor’ Town Hall

Do you have an idea or an issue you want to get in front of Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter? Now's your chance.

NBC10 is hosting a live town hall event -- Ask The Mayor -- at 7 p.m tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 27. The program will air on NBC10 from 7 to 7:30 p.m., and on NBC Philadelphia Nonstop for an entire hour from 7-8 p.m. You ask the questions and Mayor Nutter answers them. We'll also stream the event live on nbcphiladelphia.com as well as on the NBC Philadelphia and City of Philadelphia Facebook pages.

You'll have several ways to get your question or concern addressed. Just pick your medium:

Twitter: Follow the conversation and ask the Mayor questions using the #TweetNutter hashtag

Facebook: Post your question on either Facebook page (links above)

Email: AskTheMayor@NBCPhiladelphia.com

It's your chance to talk to the mayor about the issues that are most important to you. Your city. Your mayor. Your question.

We've received great questions from many of you in the days leading up to the event, but there's still time to have your question answered.

