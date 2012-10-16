NBC 10 Day at Academy of Natural Sciences

NBC 10 Day is back Saturday, November 10th at the Academy of Natural Sciences! See the Academy's extraordinary collections for only a $10 admission, win cool prizes, meet the NBC 10 Peacock, and say hi to some of our NBC 10 on-air personalities. We'll be there all day so don't miss it!



Date: November 10, 2012

Time: 10:00am - 5:00pm

Where: Academy of Natural Sciences

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA

Children: $10

Adults: $10

Contact: 215-299-1000