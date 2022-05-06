Philadelphia

Names With Philly Ties Make Top Baby Names of 2021 List

James featured at No. 5 and Benjamin at No. 7 on the boys side, while Harper came in at No. 10 on the girls side

By Rudy Chinchilla

Left: James Harden. Right: Bryce Harper. Right: Statue of Benjamin Franklin.
USA Today, Getty Images

The top baby names of 2021 are out – and names with Philadelphia ties made the top 10 in both the boys’ and girls’ lists.

We’re not sure how much of an influence James Harden, Bryce Harper or Benjamin Franklin had on the names parents chose for their newborns, but all three featured in the Social Security Administration’s charts.

James featured at No. 5 and Benjamin at No. 7 on the boys side, while Harper came in at No. 10 on the girls side.

Meanwhile, Liam topped the boys list for the fifth year in a row, while Olivia was the top girl name for the third year running, according to the SSA.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check out the top 10 names for each sex in the chart below, and see how popular your name has been over the years here.

BoysGirls
LiamOlivia
NoahEmma
OliverCharlotte
ElijahAmelia
JamesAva
WilliamSophia
BenjaminIsabella
LucasMia
HenryEvelyn
TheodoreHarper

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us