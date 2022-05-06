Names With Philly Ties Make Top Baby Names of 2021 List

The top baby names of 2021 are out – and names with Philadelphia ties made the top 10 in both the boys’ and girls’ lists.

We’re not sure how much of an influence James Harden, Bryce Harper or Benjamin Franklin had on the names parents chose for their newborns, but all three featured in the Social Security Administration’s charts.

James featured at No. 5 and Benjamin at No. 7 on the boys side, while Harper came in at No. 10 on the girls side.

Meanwhile, Liam topped the boys list for the fifth year in a row, while Olivia was the top girl name for the third year running, according to the SSA.

Check out the top 10 names for each sex in the chart below, and see how popular your name has been over the years here.