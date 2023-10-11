Mystery surrounds 13 becoming sick at Lehigh Valley day care

A Lehigh Valley day care was evacuated after infants, toddlers and adults began feeling ill Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to Lehigh Valley Children’s Center along Park Avenue in Neffs, North Whitehall Township, just after 10:30 a.m., a news release from Pennsylvania State Police Troop M -- out of Bethlehem -- said.

"A total of eight juveniles (infants and toddlers) and five adults were transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest for headaches and dizziness," state police said.

The exact cause for the sickness wasn't immediately clear, police said.

The day care would remain closed for the rest of the week so that air testing could be done, police said.

A call to the center went unanswered Wednesday.