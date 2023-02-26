Crime and Courts

Muslim Group Calls for Action After West Oak Lane Mosque Vandalized

The Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations wants an investigation after a mosque in the Cederbrook section of East Mount Airy was targeted by xenophobic vandalism

By Hayden Mitman

Vandalized doors of Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence.
Provided

The local branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, CAIR, called on local law enforcement officials to investigate a possible motive for vandalism targeting a West Oak Lane Mosque.  

According to a statement released by the group on Sunday, security cameras at the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence, at 7401 Limekiln Pike, caught images of a man spray-painting symbols and phrases - including "Jesus Christ" - on the walls and doors of the facility on Feb. 24.

In a statement, Mohammed Zubairu, president of the Philadelphia branch of CAIR -- and a member of Masjidullah -- called for a follow up investigation on the incident.   

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We condemn this act of vandalism and urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to apprehend the perpetrator and to determine whether there was a bias motive for the incident," Zubair said in a statement. "All Americans should feel safe from harassment or intimidation at their houses of worship.”  

NBC10 has reached out to the police for comment on this incident.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us