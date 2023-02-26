Muslim Group Calls for Action After West Oak Lane Mosque Vandalized

The local branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, CAIR, called on local law enforcement officials to investigate a possible motive for vandalism targeting a West Oak Lane Mosque.

According to a statement released by the group on Sunday, security cameras at the Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence, at 7401 Limekiln Pike, caught images of a man spray-painting symbols and phrases - including "Jesus Christ" - on the walls and doors of the facility on Feb. 24.

In a statement, Mohammed Zubairu, president of the Philadelphia branch of CAIR -- and a member of Masjidullah -- called for a follow up investigation on the incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We condemn this act of vandalism and urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to apprehend the perpetrator and to determine whether there was a bias motive for the incident," Zubair said in a statement. "All Americans should feel safe from harassment or intimidation at their houses of worship.”

NBC10 has reached out to the police for comment on this incident.