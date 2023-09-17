Multiple police units respond after 9 juveniles escape detention center

Multiple police departments have responded after nine juveniles escaped from a detention center in Pennsylvania Sunday night, according to the Berks District Attorney's Office.

The nine juveniles have escaped from Abraxas Academy, a detention center in Morgantown at 1000 Academy Drive.

Trooper Beohm said on Twitter that the juveniles escaped around 8 p.m. and that they are wearing gray pants or shorts and a gray shirt.

The escaped juveniles should be wearing gray pants or shorts and a gray shirt. Call 911 if you spot someone matching that description. A perimeter has been established around Abraxas. — Trooper Beohm (@PSPTroopLPIO) September 18, 2023

Authorities say the facility houses teens with a history of criminal and delinquent behavior. They have not released any details on the escapees' identities or if they are dangerous.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.