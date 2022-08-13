Multiple People Injured After Car Plows Into Pedestrian Crowd

A crash in Berwick Saturday evening has left multiple people injured.

According to NBC's affiliate WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at an Intoxicology Department and left multiple people injured when the driver crashed into a crowd along West 2nd Street, according to Berwick Police Department.

Police said the car crashed into the crowd as they were attending an event benefiting the victims of a Nescopeck house fire that killed seven adults and three children last week.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or the conditions of the victims in Berwick.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.