Pennsylvania

Multiple People Injured After Car Plows Into Pedestrian Crowd

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Intoxicology Department along West 2nd Street in the borough.

By Gerardo Pons

A crash in Berwick Saturday evening has left multiple people injured.

According to NBC's affiliate WBRE-TV, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at an Intoxicology Department and left multiple people injured when the driver crashed into a crowd  along West 2nd Street, according to Berwick Police Department.

Police said the car crashed into the crowd as they were attending an event benefiting the victims of a Nescopeck house fire that killed seven adults and three children last week.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or the conditions of the victims in Berwick.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaNescopeckBerwick
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us