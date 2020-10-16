New Jersey

Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes, Kills Woman on Busy NJ Road, Police Say

A woman died after being struck by a driver along Route 38 in Mount Holly, New Jersey, Friday morning. Police say the driver fled the scene.

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in South jersey are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman dead on a busy road Friday morning.

Mount Holly police officers found the unresponsive woman on Route 38 near Pine Street just after 5:45 a.m., Police Chief Richard Spitler said in a news release. The woman would later die.

“This incident has now been deemed a fatal pedestrian motor vehicle accident and hit-and-run incident – the vehicle involved had left the scene of the accident prior to the arrival of our police officers,” Spitler said.

Investigators didn’t name the woman as they worked to contact family members.

The pending investigation caused Route 38 closures into the Friday morning commute.

Police asked anyone who was in the area of Route 38 and Pine Street between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. Friday to contact the Mount Holly Police Department at (609) 864-2231 or the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office by email at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

New JerseyBURLINGTON COUNTYhit-and-runMount HollyDeadly Crash
